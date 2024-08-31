iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $245.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average of $211.91. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $247.24.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

