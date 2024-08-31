iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 12.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.16.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

