iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $282,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $208,745,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 0.9 %

KVUE stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.