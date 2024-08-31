iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 92,680 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

