iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 134.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $630.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.70. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

