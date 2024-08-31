iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,824 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $268.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.05 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,397 shares of company stock worth $20,464,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.