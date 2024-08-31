iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $442.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $443.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.31 and a 200 day moving average of $368.29.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.40.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

