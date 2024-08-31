iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,976 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $88,227,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,196,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after buying an additional 183,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.69 and a 200-day moving average of $343.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

