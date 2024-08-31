iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,263 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $819.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $803.10 and its 200-day moving average is $747.34. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

