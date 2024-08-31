iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 78,606 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,606 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

