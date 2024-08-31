iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,870 shares of company stock worth $3,918,242. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

EA stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $137.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

