iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,074 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

MU traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.24. 18,807,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,341,953. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.