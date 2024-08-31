iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

