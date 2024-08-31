ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

NYSE IBN opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2028 per share. This is a boost from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 4,187,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,732 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.