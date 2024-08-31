ICON One Day Volume Tops $1.79 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, ICON has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $125.07 million and $1.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,457,520 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 800,460,000 with 1,015,430,456.4978805 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12555481 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,688,580.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

