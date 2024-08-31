IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,782 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of RWJ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 87,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

