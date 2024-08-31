IFG Advisory LLC Buys 25,274 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 478,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 53,212 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:LGOV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 139,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,900. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

