IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 395,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,301.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 173,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.38. 88,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.