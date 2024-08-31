IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 162,256 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

HDV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 201,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,024. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

