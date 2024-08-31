IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $75.23. 316,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4336 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

