IFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. 31,169,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,049,219. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

