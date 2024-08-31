IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.65. 3,442,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,967. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $261.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.42 and a 200 day moving average of $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

