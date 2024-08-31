IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 60,426 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 285.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,426 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,457,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 134,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FTGS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 73,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.