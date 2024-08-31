IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.67. 3,349,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

