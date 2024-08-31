IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Corning by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,231,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

