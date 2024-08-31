IFG Advisory LLC Sells 152 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,880,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,089.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 108,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $333.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

