Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $253.18. 822,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

