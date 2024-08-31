Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.18. The stock had a trading volume of 822,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,751. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.