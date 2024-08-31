IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 244,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IN8bio stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.25% of IN8bio worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio Stock Up 1.4 %

INAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,243. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.06. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IN8bio

IN8bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.