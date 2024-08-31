Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Up 69.2% in August

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $12.68.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Incannex Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXHL. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.