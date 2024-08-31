Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $50,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 12,350,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,565,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

