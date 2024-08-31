Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,085 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. 7,638,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,698. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

