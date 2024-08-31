Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

III stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

