Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOX traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

