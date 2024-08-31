Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,206. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.