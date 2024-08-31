Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.66. 3,847,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,357. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.