Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 41.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 3,645,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,824. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

