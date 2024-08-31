Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,366,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 975,736 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after purchasing an additional 805,404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $3,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,681,000 after purchasing an additional 354,086 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,080,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 317,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,257,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,149,404. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.