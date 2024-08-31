Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $976,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after purchasing an additional 664,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after purchasing an additional 578,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $26,817,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.38. 1,218,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,336. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

