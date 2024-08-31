Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,408,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $16,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.00. 442,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,133. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

