Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 3,065,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

