Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 2,688 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,484. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

