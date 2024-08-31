Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VUG traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.55. 955,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.