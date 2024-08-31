Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 203 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

LLY stock traded up $19.82 on Friday, reaching $960.02. 2,555,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,253. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $892.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $821.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

