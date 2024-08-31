Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Sold by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 0.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

NJAN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $255.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

