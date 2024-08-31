Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:BAUG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.13. 13,411 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

