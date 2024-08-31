Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 2.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

PAUG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.39. 37,337 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

