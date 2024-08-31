Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires 405,308 Shares of Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess purchased 405,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £1,317,251 ($1,737,110.64).

John Burgess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, John Burgess purchased 189,247 shares of Pantheon International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £613,160.28 ($808,598.55).

On Monday, August 12th, John Burgess acquired 50,003 shares of Pantheon International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £153,009.18 ($201,779.22).

On Thursday, August 8th, John Burgess acquired 78,504 shares of Pantheon International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £237,082.08 ($312,649.45).

Pantheon International Price Performance

Shares of PIN opened at GBX 319.50 ($4.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,325.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 312.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 37.81. Pantheon International PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 336 ($4.43).

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

