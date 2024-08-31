Insider Buying: Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Acquires A$39,129.16 in Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Free Report) insider David Schwartz purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.96 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,129.16 ($26,438.62).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, David Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.96 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,790.00 ($74,182.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.77.

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Automotive Leather, Building Materials, and Group Investments segments. The Automotive Leather segment offers interior leather products to the automotive industry.

