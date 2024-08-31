Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells 13,533 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 13,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,963,908.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,704 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $2,262,789.36.

On Monday, August 19th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84.

On Thursday, August 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24.

On Friday, June 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00.

ARES traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.40. 1,567,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,820. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after buying an additional 206,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after buying an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,191,000 after buying an additional 933,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 453,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

